KCSO deputies cite 3 stores in decoy operation targeting illegal alcohol sales to minors

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited three locations for selling alcohol to minors during a February operation that visited 21 retail locations, according to a KCSO news release.
The “minor decoy program” involved supervised individuals under the age of 20 attempting to purchase alcohol at licensed premises.
The locations that sold alcohol to the underage decoy were: C Mart at 500 Norris Road in Bakersfield; Olive Drive Liquor at 5302 Olive Drive in Bakersfield; and the ARCO AMPM at 20650 Tracy Ave. in Buttonwillow, according to a KCSO news release.
Illegal alcohol sales to a minor decoy may result in criminal and administrative sanctions for the employee and the licensee, the release stated.