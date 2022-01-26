KCSO deputies ask for public's help in locating woman reported missing

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help Wednesday in locating an adult reported missing.
Sarah Bourbeau, 33, of Bakersfield, was last seen by family members four to five years ago, according to a KCSO news release issued Wednesday. She’s described as white woman, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to notify the KCSO at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.