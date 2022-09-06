 Skip to main content
KCSO: Deputies arrest Wasco teen on suspicion of gun charge

During their search, deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number, which is commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” as well as spent shell casings and a live .223 round.

 Courtesy KCSO

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 15-year-old after serving a search warrant in Wasco, according to a KCSO news release.

Deputies from the Wasco substation served a search warrant at around 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of 4th Street.  

