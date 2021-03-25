KCSO deputies arrest two men in suspected burglary

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies from the Wasco Substation arrested two men who were allegedly attempting to rob a business in the 1500 block of Highway 46 on Thursday.
According to a KCSO news release, deputies were dispatched to the area at around 6:50 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival they located and detained 24-year-old Shawn Hasty and 25-year-old Christopher Rodriguez inside the business, the news release stated.
Hasty was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail for suspected burglary, conspiracy, vandalism, burglary during a state of emergency and possession of burglary tools, the KCSO said.
Rodriguez was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail for suspected burglary, vandalism, unlawful possession of tear gas, conspiracy, burglary during a state of emergency, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools, the news release stated.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.