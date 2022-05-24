KCSO deputies arrest suspect in domestic violence investigation

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of multiple charges Monday after a report of an alleged domestic violence incident involving a firearm.
Deputies arrested Hugo Vasquez-Rodriguez, 43, as a result of their investigation into an allegation of domestic violence in the 4300 block of Vern Street, according to KCSO deputies.
At around 2:11 p.m., deputies responded to the scene and identified Rodriguez as a possible suspect. Rodriguez initially fled the scene, according to a KCSO news release. After leading deputies on a brief pursuit, the suspect stopped and was taken into custody without further incident.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness program at 661-322-4040.