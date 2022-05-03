KCSO deputies arrest parolee after search of residence

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a parolee Monday after a search of his residence.
Deputies with the Wasco substation around 9:58 p.m. conducted a parole search of Damien Torres, 22, of Wasco, at his home in the 2500 Block of Yellowstone Court.
During the search, deputies located a loaded .45-caliber handgun, a high-capacity magazine for the handgun containing additional live ammunition, a spare magazine for the handgun containing additional live ammunition, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia, according to a KCSO news release.
Torres was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a loaded firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and violating his parole.
A record check of Torres also indicated he had three additional pending felony cases with charges related to illegal weapons, ammunition and narcotics possession, the release stated.
Anyone with information regarding any of these investigations can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.