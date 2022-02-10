 Skip to main content
KCSO deputies arrest man on suspicion of murder

Homicide detectives with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of murder, assault and a weapons charge after finding a body on a Lamont Road.

KCSO detectives Thursday arrested Dion Thomas, 19, as part of their investigation into the death of 24-year-old Adam Garcia.

Deputies from the KCSO Lamont substation found Garcia around 4:13 a.m. Oct. 30 near the intersection of Edison and Muller roads suffering from major trauma and pronounced him dead at the scene. They also found a vehicle that had struck Garcia upside-down in a nearby orchard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

