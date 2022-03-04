KCSO deputies arrest man on suspicion of assault, attempted robbery, weapons charges

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Delano man Thursday on suspicion of several felony charges as part of an investigation into an assault with a deadly weapon, an attempted robbery and weapons allegations.
KCSO deputies and Shafter Police Department officers took Brayan Morales into custody in the 100 block of 12th avenue in Delano.
Law enforcement official identified him as a suspect in their investigation into a pair of incidents: a Dec. 27 shooting near the intersection of Broadway and 15th streets in Wasco and a Feb. 9 attempted murder and attempted robbery that occurred in the 900 Block of 8th Street in Wasco, according to a KCSO news release.
Deputies also believe they found a weapon used in both crimes on Morales.
The investigations into the incidents are ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.