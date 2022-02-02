KCSO deputies arrest man on suspicion of assault after stabbing

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 19-year-old on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a man was stabbed on Roberts Lane.
Deputies arrested Tony Charles after they responded to the 500 block of Roberts Lane in Bakersfield around 11:10 p.m. and found a man suffering from stab wounds to his arm.
The victim was taken to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening wounds, according to a KCSO news release.
Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.