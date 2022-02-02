 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO deputies arrest man on suspicion of assault after stabbing

Slide Public Safety

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 19-year-old on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a man was stabbed on Roberts Lane.

Deputies arrested Tony Charles after they responded to the 500 block of Roberts Lane in Bakersfield around 11:10 p.m. and found a man suffering from stab wounds to his arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening wounds, according to a KCSO news release.

Anyone with additional information may contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Coronavirus Cases