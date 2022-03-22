 Skip to main content
KCSO deputies arrest 2 in Ridgecrest traffic stop

Deputies located approximately 400 fentanyl-laced M-30 pills, approximately 93 grams of fentanyl, approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, live ammunition and cash.

 Courtesy of the KCSO

Ridgecrest and Kern Valley deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two after a traffic stop Wednesday for vehicle code violations.

Lupi Esquivas, 52, and Krystal Steers, 25, of Bakersfield, were both arrested after deputies’ conducted a search of their vehicle.

Esquivas was found to be on active Post Release Community Supervision with search terms for narcotics. Steers had an active misdemeanor warrant for narcotics-related offenses, according to a KCSO news release.

Both were arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotics- and weapon-related charges.

The estimated street value for the illegal narcotics and controlled substances is $23,750.

