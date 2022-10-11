 Skip to main content
KCSO deputies arrest 2 after shooting at Walmart

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies reported that a man and a woman were arrested Monday night after a shooting in Walmart. 

KCSO deputies responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting in progress inside the business.

