The Kern County Sheriff’s Office located two hikers Sunday afternoon who went missing in northern Kern County, just west of Glennville.
According to a news release from the KCSO, the hikers went missing at around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Highway 155 and Rancheria Road.
The Sheriff’s Office dispatched its Air Support Unit and located the two female hikers on a ridgeline about 5 miles from where their vehicle was located, the news release stated. According to the Sheriff’s Office the air unit landed near the steep and snow-covered terrain where the hikers were located and a deputy was able to meet them.
The deputy and hikers then trekked through the snow to Rancheria Road where they met KCSO ground units and were brought back to their vehicle, the news release stated.