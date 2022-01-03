KCSO: Delano K-9 shot by suspect Saturday in stable condition

A Delano Police K-9 is in stable condition at a veterinary hospital after being shot by a suspect, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The McFarland Police Department attempted to stop a car Saturday night in McFarland, but the suspect, Eduardo Figueroa, failed to stop and a pursuit began, according to the news release.
MPD requested help from a Delano police K-9 during the pursuit. Figueroa stopped in the area of E. Sherwood Avenue and San Lucas Street, but did not leave the vehicle, the KCSO said.
A Delano Police Department K-9 was requested to help. As the K-9 approached the vehicle, Figueroa fired multiple shots, one of which struck Axel, the K-9, the KCSO said in a news release.
Figueroa was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to live, the KCSO said in a news release.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of willfully harming a peace officer’s dog, assault with a firearm, participating in a street gang and other charges.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.