The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit was able to reach the site on Saturday of the airplane that crashed in the Tehachapi Mountains this week.
The department said crews were able to reach the site around 1:30 p.m. using Snow Cats. Although it is believed there were three people on the twin-engine Beechcraft that was flying from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles, only one body has been recovered as of Saturday.
KCSO said there were no indications at the crash site that the two other occupants are still alive.
“We don’t believe there are any survivors in the area,” said Sgt. Steve Williams. “(On Sunday), we will be going back in with Coroner’s personnel for recovery efforts and search for the remaining bodies.”
The department ended its search before dark on Saturday due to dangerous conditions, including dropping temperatures.
The airplane was heading for Whiteman Airport in Pacoima in Los Angeles and was reported missing by the son of the pilot at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after the aircraft failed to reach its destination, according to the department.
The Federal Aviation Administration launched an investigation that included the search of a cell phone belonging to one of the passengers as well as a radar analysis.
The investigation led searchers to the discovery of the crash site at around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Cummings Mountain, which rises above the Stallion Springs Police Department.
With the help of Civil Air Control, a crew member was hoisted down to the crash site from the air to examine the site and found a body in the area, Williams said. Much of the wreckage is under five feet of snow, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
