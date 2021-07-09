KCSO cracks down on surging crime at Olive and Knudsen drives

Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office swarmed residential areas, businesses and motels along Olive and Knudsen drives Wednesday, resulting in 20 arrests and the discovery of one missing person.
Police issued felony and misdemeanor warrants. Deputies apprehended individuals on suspicion of weapon offenses and narcotics possession, KCSO’s news release said.
Officials also seized one firearm, narcotics, drug paraphernalia and fentanyl and three stolen vehicles, deputies said.
“The area of Olive Drive and Knudsen Drive has unfortunately become an area of high crime,” said KCSO’s news release. “The Sheriff’s Office is actively working with the community to identify areas where similar operations can be executed consistently.”