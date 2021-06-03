KCSO: Convicted sex offender arrested at campground near Lake Isabella after luring away child

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly luring a 5-year-old away from her family at the Keysville South Campground near Lake Isabella.
According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, the child was eventually located by family members. She was in the company of 62-year-old David Barrera, a convicted sex offender, who was arrested by KCSO deputies, the news release stated.
According to the news release, Barrera took the child away from her campsite and to a secluded location. Barrera concealed the juvenile while her family searched for her, the KCSO said.
The news release stated that family members eventually found the child with Barrera, who had a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.
The family located the child before deputies arrived to the scene. Barrera was arrested for kidnapping a child under 14 years old for the purpose of committing lewd or lascivious acts, contact with a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, and annoying a child with priors, the KCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.