KCSO continues searching for missing 68-year-old man

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance locating a missing 68-year-old man.
According to a KCSO news release, Charles Prunty was last seen in his vehicle on April 10. This is the second time over the last two months the Sheriff’s Office has put out a report regarding Prunty’s whereabouts.
The news release stated that Prunty is a white man, standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing about 165 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
KCSO said Prunty was driving a white, four-door 2020 Ford Ranger. The vehicle has a paper license plate with the number 92177D3.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.