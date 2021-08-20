KCSO conducts a patrol saturation along Olive and Knudsen

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office conducted a patrol saturation operation and arrested 26 people on suspicion of open charges, active felony warrants, misdemeanor warrants and offenses related to weapon offenses and narcotics possession Thursday.
Deputies swarmed the area along Olive and Knudsen drives, as well as Mt. Vernon Avenue and Niles Street. The investigations took place in the surrounding business parking lots, motels, apartments, residential streets and neighborhoods.
Seized items include: methamphetamine, heroin, numerous loaded syringes, fentanyl, three stolen vehicles, pipes, hypodermic needles and one firearm. The KCSO also towed two vehicles.
Sheriff's deputies will remain highly visible in these areas to pinpoint criminal activity and apprehend offenders, according to the KCSO's news release.