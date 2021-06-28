KCSO collaboration with ICE dipped to lowest level in 2020

Collaboration between the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement fell significantly in 2020, reaching the lowest level since the department began releasing its annual report.
KCSO officials said at an annual forum Monday that changes to their policies to bring the department into compliance with state law and regular meetings with the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Southern California brought about the change.
“Over the last several years, our numbers have continuously declined and that is because of the continuous training that we have,” Deputy Chief James Morrison said during the forum on Monday. “We routinely modify our policy and practices so that we are in compliance with the current laws.”
Morrison’s comments were made during a state-mandated presentation. The TRUTH Act, passed by the state Legislature in 2016, requires that all counties that provide information to ICE conduct a community forum each year in which that collaboration is discussed.
On Monday, KCSO revealed that in 2020, 25 inmates were transferred from KCSO jails to ICE custody. The figure was 62 percent lower than 2019, when 65 people were transferred to ICE. In 2018, ICE took custody of 374 people from county jails. In 2017, the first year for which KCSO provided data, 436 inmates were transferred to the federal agency.
As part of the presentation, Morrison stressed that KCSO does not hold individuals beyond their release date, nor do deputies participate in deportations or immigration sweeps. The Sheriff’s Office does, however, provide release notifications to ICE if there are qualifying charges so inmates can be transferred into federal custody directly after they are released from jail.
KCSO has argued in the past that the collaboration provides a safer environment for law enforcement officers, who would otherwise make immigration arrests outside a detention setting.
Still, civil liberties advocates argued Monday for the county to cut collaboration with ICE altogether, claiming community trust in the Sheriff’s Office is corroded by the department’s cooperation with ICE.
“Participating directly with this notorious federal agency in a way the community perceives as targeting them is completely corrosive to any other attempt to establish trust with the community,” said ACLU Attorney Jordan Wells. “Whatever the perceived net gain of (collaboration) is, is definitely outweighed by the deleterious effects on trust of the community.”
Of the handful of speakers who commented, many brought up the county’s culpability of handing people over to an agency they said badly mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic, among other poor practices.
Nestor Chavez said through an interpreter he was mistakenly jailed for a parole violation only to be arrested by ICE upon his release. What followed was a more than two-year stint in the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center in Bakersfield as he fought to stay in the country.
"It's very difficult for me at this moment," he said. "I lost my daughter and right now I am in the middle of a battle to regain her. It is difficult for myself and my daughters. What they say about Mesa Verde is that it's very difficult."
At one point last year, more than half of all detainees in Mesa Verde ICE tested positive for COVID-19. The agency resisted testing detainees for months, only doing so on a widespread basis when a federal judge ordered it as a part of a class-action lawsuit.
Advocates argued for Kern County to follow LA’s example. In September, LA County supervisors voted to ban its sheriff’s office from handing detainees over to ICE.
But on Monday, supervisors did not commit to changing county policy. Only Supervisor Leticia Perez commented on the proceedings during the meeting.
“We all find ourselves in a difficult situation,” she said. “In particular, people have very different views on this issue. And a democracy requires that we at least listen to one another.”