The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced three December arrests from the ABC Decoy Shoulder Tap operation for furnishing a minor with an alcoholic beverage.
KCSO detectives conducted the operation at six locations around Bakersfield in which a minor, under the direct supervision of a peace officer, stood outside of liquor or convenience stores and asked patrons to purchase them alcohol. The minor indicated in some way they were underage and could not legally purchase alcohol.
The program is intended to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors, according to KCSO. The operation was funded through a grant by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
The three people cited and released during the operation were Cory Williams, 30, Gary Beltran, 56, and Joseph Royce, 22.
