The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatality caused by playing with fireworks unsafely.
At 9:52, p.m., KCSO responded to the 400 block of Ray Street Friday after receiving a report of an individual with critical injuries caused by a firework.
David Michael Adams, 45, was brought to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries after playing with illegal fireworks and causing a detonation.
The Bomb Squad Unit is investigating the matter.
According to the Kern County Fire Department, fireworks without the California State Fire Marshal "safe and sane" seal on them are illegal. Illegal fireworks are prone to starting fires, especially when the weather is hot, windy and dry.
The use of any illegal fireworks can be punishable by a $1,500 fine.
"Safe and sane" fireworks typically go on sale throughout Kern County on July 1.
KCSO is asking anyone with information to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661)-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.