The Kern County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad found and rendered a destructive device safe Monday morning.
At about 9:03 a.m., KCSO received reports of a suspicious device located in the 700 block of Chester Avenue. The device was discovered and rendered safe by 10:43 a.m., KCSO said in a news release.
KCSO believed the device was discarded in the area. There are no leads at this time.
Anyone with information should contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
