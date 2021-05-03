KCSO attempting to locate missing 68-year-old man

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance locating a missing 68-year-old man.
According to a KCSO news release, Charles Prunty was last seen in his vehicle on April 10.
The news release stated that Prunty is a white man, standing about 6-foot-2 and weighing about 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
KCSO said Prunty was driving a white, four-door Ford Ranger.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.