The Kern County Sheriff's Office received three calls for service for people missing in the Kern River Thursday.
At around 4:30 p.m. KCSO landed a helicopter in the Rabbit Island area in the Kern Valley. Deputies gave CPR to a woman who was then declared deceased.
At 4:56 p.m., KCSO Search and Rescue received a call for three people missing in the Kern River near Granite Point. One was rescued by the Kern County Fire Department, while another self-rescued. The third person is still missing.
At about 5:11 p.m., KCSO and Park Rangers responded to the Kern River near Lake Ming after 20-year-old man went missing.
KCSO has not yet located the two missing people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.