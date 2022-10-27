KCSO asks for public's help to locate woman reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing.
Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, last contacted her family on Sept. 3.
She is described as: female, white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes. She had a dream catcher tattoo on her left rib cage and the word "serenity" and a rose tattooed on her left forearm.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
10/27/22