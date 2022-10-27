 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO asks for public's help to locate woman reported missing

Screen Shot 2022-10-27 at 10.48.36 AM.png

Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, is described as: female, white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes. She had a dream catcher tattoo on her left rib cage and the word "serenity" and a rose tattooed on her left forearm. 

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find a woman who has been reported missing.

Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, last contacted her family on Sept. 3. 

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget