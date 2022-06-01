KCSO asks for public's help to ID burglary suspects

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to find and identify burglary suspects in the Wasco-Shafter area.
Two suspects broke into a farm shop and cargo container on May 26. The suspects, who were caught on camera, stole approximately $6,000 worth of items, according to a KCSO release.
One suspect was described as a man wearing a mask and hoodie, the other suspect a woman.
If anyone has information regarding the identity of the suspects, they are encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.