KCSO asks for public's help to find woman reported missing

Maryam Sohi, 25, is described as: white, female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black Adidas pants and white Vans. She has a tattoo of a red flower on her left foot.

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who was reported missing.

Maryam Sohi was last seen by her family on Sept. 29.

