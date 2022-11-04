KCSO asks for public's help to find woman reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who was reported missing.
Maryam Sohi was last seen by her family on Sept. 29.
Sohi, 25, is described as: white, female, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black Adidas pants and white Vans. She has a tattoo of a red flower on her left foot.
Sohi suffers from mental health issues. If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2022-00116116.
