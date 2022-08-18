KCSO asks for public's help to find missing woman

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a woman who was reported missing.
Jackie Ruth White last spoke with family members on June 9, according to a KCSO news release.
She is described as a 58-year-old white woman, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
If anyone has information regarding White’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.
