KCSO asks for public's help to find missing woman

Louise Bartley.png

Louise Bartley

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman who was reported missing.

Louise Bartley was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. Monday, after leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.

