KCSO asks for public's help to find missing woman

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman who was reported missing.
Louise Bartley was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. Monday, after leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman who was reported missing.
Louise Bartley was last seen at around 6:20 p.m. Monday, after leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave.
Bartley was last seen wearing a light-colored top and dark-colored pants. She is described as: 76 years old, white, female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.
Bartley is considered at-risk because she has dementia and requires medication.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 290,664
Deaths: 2,560
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 285,730
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.38
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/13/22