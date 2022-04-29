KCSO asks for public’s help to ID missing teen

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teen who was reported missing.
Taryn Tollison was last seen on April 11. Tollison is described as a white girl, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 100 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. Tollison was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a green “X” and blue jeans.
If anyone has information regarding Tollison’s whereabouts, they can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.