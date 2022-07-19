 Skip to main content
KCSO asks for public’s help to find woman reported missing

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 6.22.06 PM.png

Paulette Kaye Adema

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who was reported missing.

Paulette Kaye Adema was last seen in the Taft area on May 2, 2020.

