KCSO asks for public’s help to find person reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing.
Christian Gonzalez, who owns The Spot, an eatery that’s located inside the Haberfelde building, was last seen at 4 a.m. Wednesday at his residence in the 1400 block of Monica Street in Bakersfield, where he was reportedly heading to work, according to KCSO officials.
Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 270 pounds, bald with brown eyes. No description of his clothing was provided.
He is known to drive a white 2013 Toyota Tundra Crew Cab, according to the release.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.