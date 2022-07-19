KCSO asks for public’s help to find man reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was reported missing.
Leo Edgar last contacted his family July 6. He is considered at risk due to health issues.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who was reported missing.
Leo Edgar last contacted his family July 6. He is considered at risk due to health issues.
He is described as a white man, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald, with blue eyes. He has a number of tattoos covering his neck, including the word “Edgar.”
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 264,803
Deaths: 2,482
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 248,717
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 73.56
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.37
Updated: 7/15/22
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.