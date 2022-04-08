 Skip to main content
KCSO asks for public’s help to find man reported missing

Javier Figueroa

 Courtesy of the KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find an at-risk adult who was reported missing.

Javier Figueroa, 21, was last seen around 1 a.m. April 8 in the 1400 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, wearing a white shirt, white shorts, black shoes and in possession of a blue “COOKIES” backpack.

Figueroa also has a tattoo of the word “Blessed” on his right forearm.

If anyone has information on Figueroa’s whereabouts, they can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.

