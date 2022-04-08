KCSO asks for public’s help to find man reported missing

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find an at-risk adult who was reported missing.
Javier Figueroa, 21, was last seen around 1 a.m. April 8 in the 1400 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, wearing a white shirt, white shorts, black shoes and in possession of a blue “COOKIES” backpack.
Figueroa also has a tattoo of the word “Blessed” on his right forearm.
If anyone has information on Figueroa’s whereabouts, they can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.