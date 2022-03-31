 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO asks for help to find person reported missing

Staana Screen Shot 2022-03-31 at 10.55.15 AM.png

Joseph Staana

 Courtesy of the KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find an adult who was reported missing.

Joseph Staana is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He had a tattoo on his chest that says “She’s my main thing Maryjane” and another on his back that says “Staana.”

He was released from the Central Receiving Facility on Aug. 10 .

It is unknown what Staana is wearing. If anyone has information regarding Staana’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 242,345

  • Deaths: 2,2781

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 237,860

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 77.14

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 84.22

  • Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

Updated: 3/30/21

More Coronavirus coverage

 