The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing juvenile who was last seen Jan. 20.
Caidance Williams, 14, is described as a white female, standing about 5-foot-4 and weighing about 150 pounds, according to a KCSO news release. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and scars on her left cheek and right index finger, the KCSO said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040. The case reference number is 2021-00008573.