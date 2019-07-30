The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in investigating a 2016 homicide.
In October 2016, Karl Sharrah's remains were found in the desert near California City in Kern County. He was reported missing two months prior to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy revealed Sharrah was the victim of a homicide, KCSO said.
Additional remains were found in January. It was determined they belonged to Sharrah.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
