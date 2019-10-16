The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Cassandra Flores, 24, was last heard from on July 20 in Bakersfield, KCSO said. She has been known to live in Wasco, Bakersfield and Shafter.
Flores is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. She has a rose tattoo on her right shoulder, a KC tattoo above her left eye, a tattoo on the left side of her neck and a tattoo on the left side of her chest.
Anyone with information about Flores' whereabouts is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
