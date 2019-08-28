The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cherish Smith, who was last seen in June 2017 in Bakersfield before she moved to Lamont.
Smith is a 31-year-old white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. She stands at about 5-foot-4 and weighs about 120 pounds.
She had four tattoos: flowers on her face, the word “MCKENVIE” on her upper-right arm, a Hawaiian bouquet of flowers on her lower abdomen, and a butterfly on her right leg above her ankle.
Anyone has information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
