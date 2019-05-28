The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested a woman in connection with a homicide that occurred in east Bakersfield on Sunday.
KCSO arrested 18-year-old Veronica Perez on Tuesday.
Just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, KCSO officers were called to the 3500 block of Tony Street, where an unidentified man was found dead in the driveway of the residence with multiple gunshot wounds, according to KCSO.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.