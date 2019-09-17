The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men who allegedly stole about 2,000 pounds of copper wire and were operating an illegal mobile recycling business in Taft, Maricopa and Cuyama.
Daniel Bravo Avendano, 53, of Los Angeles, and Francisco Gomez, 68, of Los Angeles were arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen metals.
On Sept. 13, deputies with the Rural Crime Investigation Unit conducted a traffic stop on a car near Highway 166 and Short Road. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the car and located 2,000 pounds of copper wire and various other metals, most of which is believed to be stolen, according to a KCSO news release.
Gomez was also arrested on a felony warrant.
