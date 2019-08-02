The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested two men and one teenager July 28 after deputies say they stole a car in Delano.
On July 28 at about 8 p.m., KCSO deputies at the Delano substation located a Honda Civic that appeared suspicious in the 800 block of Kensignton Street. The vehicle was reported stolen from Earlimart, and three people inside the car were detained.
Deputies conducted a search of the car and found a concealed sawed-off shotgun.
Juan Flores, 23, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a short barrel shotgun. Johnathan Toscano, 20, and a 15-year-old boy were both arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.