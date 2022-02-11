KCSO arrests suspect in October 2020 murder

Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of murder in the Oct. 30, 2020 death of a man in Lamont.
Dion Thomas was booked into the Central Receiving Facility on suspicion of murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a person and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a KCSO news release on Friday.
At 4:13 a.m. Oct. 30, 2020, KCSO deputies from the Lamont Substation were dispatched to a report of a body being run over at Edison and Muller roads.
Adam Garcia, 24, suffered major trauma to most of his body, and he died at the scene. The vehicle that hit Garcia was found upside down in a nearby orchard.
KCSO asks that anyone with information call 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.