KCSO arrests suspect in investigation into fatal shooting

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man on suspicion of murder Wednesday evening.
Michael Castillo, 35, was arrested at 9:55 p.m., according to KCSO arrest records available online.
Deputies identified Castillo as a suspect in the shooting death of 30-year-old Francisco Xavier Rodriguez Jr., 30, according to the KCSO release.
Rodriguez was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 2:40 a.m. May 16 near the railroad tracks at North Chester Avenue and Norris Road, the release stated.
Deputies' investigation led them to Castillo, whom they found in the 2300 block of North Inyo Street, according to KCSO officials. He initially led them on a brief foot chase, before he was caught and taken into custody.