KCSO arrests one parent, seeks second in probe into baby’s death

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested one parent and is seeking the other in connection with an investigation into a 3-month-old boy’s death.
Tehachapi Police officers arrived at a home in the 200 block of North Mill Street regarding a report of a child not breathing on Dec. 22, 2020, according to a KCSO news release Monday.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit responded to assist the TPD, and law enforcement officials noticed 3-month-old Major Bailey had apparent injuries consistent with child abuse.
The baby’s parents, Mister Bailey, 30, and Sabrina Martinez, 28, were identified as suspects during “an extensive investigation” that lasted approximately 18 months, according to the release.
Arrest warrants for both were filed July 14 for allegations of child abuse and murder.
Mister Bailey was taken into custody on Thursday. Martinez remains at large.
Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.