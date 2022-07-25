 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO arrests one parent, seeks second in probe into baby’s death

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.36.25 PM.png

Sabrina Martinez

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested one parent and is seeking the other in connection with an investigation into a 3-month-old boy’s death.

Tehachapi Police officers arrived at a home in the 200 block of North Mill Street regarding a report of a child not breathing on Dec. 22, 2020, according to a KCSO news release Monday.

Coronavirus Cases