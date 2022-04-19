KCSO arrests mother, seizes methamphetamine, fentanyl

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a mother and seized more than 30 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as thousands of counterfeit fentanyl pills during a traffic stop Friday.
KCSO deputies pulled over an SUV heading north on Interstate 5, near Highway 46, for a vehicle code violation, according to a KCSO news release.
During the traffic stop, a K-9 deputy assisted in the investigation and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Members of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force responded and assumed the investigation.
A search of the vehicle and the suspected narcotics packaging revealed the presence of approximately 33 pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 30,000 counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, also known as M-30s..
Maria Razon-Gonzalez, 37, of Gustine, was arrested for numerous narcotics- and child endangerment-related charges, as she was traveling with her three underage children.
The children were taken into protective custody of the Child Protective Services.