KCSO arrests man wanted in connection to Saturday homicide

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a homicide on Saturday.
Deputies went to the area of Gibson Street and Rosedale Highway for a victim of a shooting, the KCSO stated in a news release. They found Diego Soto, 24, with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Hall Ambulance and Kern County fire personnel pronounced Soto dead at the scene, the KCSO added.
Homicide detectives arrested Alfredo Perez, 22, on Monday.
Anyone with information can contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.