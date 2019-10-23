The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man wanted on suspicion of stealing a truck and burglarizing two restaurants in Lebec.
Garret Sanders, 31, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Bakersfield, KCSO said. He was last seen driving a stolen dark gray Dodge Ram truck with possible minor rear end damage, KCSO said. The truck was reported stolen out of the Bakersfield Police Department, KCSO said.
Sanders was wanted for two burglaries — at Jack in the Box and China Red House on Frazier Park Mountain Road in Lebec, KCSO said. He was also wanted for allegedly stealing a forklift that crashed into the side of the Jack in the Box, KCSO said.
