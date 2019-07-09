The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of assaulting a woman and child Tuesday morning.
Devin Bell, 30, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, child abuse, spousal battery, criminal threats, resisting arrest and a parole violation Tuesday.
At 10:55 a.m., KCSO responded to reports of a man, Bell, attempting to enter an apartment through a window at the 600 block of Morning Drive. Once inside, Bell assaulted the woman and child and fled as KCSO deputies arrived, KCSO reported.
KCSO deputies found Bell running around Foothill High School and then lost sight of him. The Air Support Unit and K9 Unit responded to assist deputies in locating Bell. He was later arrested after being chased by deputies at Voorhies Elementary School.
The victims knew Bell, but it was not explicitly stated what their relationship was.
Bell was arrested and charged with assault with force in 2008, to which he pleaded guilty and spent three years in jail. Bell also pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in June 2011 for what was described as a gang-related homicide and spent about eight years in prison.
According to court documents, Bell was formally charged with violating a court order to prevent domestic violence in February, but the misdemeanor was dropped.
(0) comments
