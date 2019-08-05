The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Monday after a woman claimed he raped and kidnapped her.
Armando Avalos, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, rape and kidnapping after he was found in the Los Angeles area.
On Sunday at 3:28 p.m., KCSO responded to a report of a woman who said she was raped and kidnapped at gunpoint in Bakersfield. She was taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
